Rowan, Robert "Bob" Age 76 - August 17, 2019 Of Omaha, NE, formerly of Gothenburg, died in Omaha, NE. BOOK SIGNING: 5-7pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 1915 Ave J, Gothenburg, NE, with the family present. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, Our Lady of Good Counsel, 1915 Ave J, Gothenburg, NE, with Father Don O'Brien officiating with a 10am ROSARY prior to the Service. Interment will take place in the Gothenburg Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Family Services, ESL Department. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com BLASE-STRAUSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 620 Tenth St., Gothenburg, NE 69138 308-537-2313 | www.strausermemorialchapel.com

