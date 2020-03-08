Rouse, Virgil F.

Rouse, Virgil F. May 23, 1927 - March 2, 2020 Age 92 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Marion and Mabel Rouse; son, Steven Rouse; grandson, Aleque Risk; brother, Alfred Rouse; and sisters, Rose Hamilton, Wilda Jenkins, and Clarice Frazier. Survived by wife of 72 years, Mary of Plattsmouth; daughters, Susan (Tom) Rouse-Bonitz of Papillion NE, and Kellie Risk of Kearney, NE; sister, Jean (Carroll) Hoppe of Plattsmouth, and Janet (Ron Wheeler) Newburn of Concord, CA; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. A CELEBRATION of VIRGIL'S LIFE will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Plattsmouth Rescue Squad. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Rouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.