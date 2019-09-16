Rouse, James F. Age 76 Passed away on September 13, 2019. James was born on January 7, 1943 to John and Virginia Rouse. James joined the Navy in December of 1975 and proudly served two tours in Vietnam. His final honorable discharge was in July of 1985. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11:30am, September 17, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to Service, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

