Rounsborg, Harold W. "Hal", M.D. Dr. Harold "Hal" Rounsborg, MD of Omaha passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born in Alliance, NE on October 11, 1938 and raised and educated in Garden County. He completed his Undergraduate Degree at the University of NE in Lincoln in 1959. He received his Doctor of Medicine Degree at the University of NE Medical Center in 1963, and Interned at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. He began his practice in 1964 in Oshkosh, NE for almost 20 years with his partner and Uncle, Burrell Albee. He returned to Omaha to practice at Immanuel Hospital until he retired. He was an accomplished pilot and loved to hunt and fish with his children. He proudly served as a Major in the US Army Reserve Corp and was Honorably Discharged in 1974. He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Florence (Campbell) Rounsborg; brother Gerald Rounsborg M.D.; and nephews, Steven Shumway and Richard Rounsborg. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Shumway) Rounsborg; children: Terry Rounsborg M.D., Sherri (Koeppen) Rounsborg, Shari Rounsborg (Terry), Dale Terry, Curtis Rounsborg, and Karen (Pick) Rounsborg; grandchildren include: Brandon Rounsborg, Shawn Rounsborg (Juli and children Ethan, Tanner and Adelynn), Miranda Fricke (Dan and children, Ben, Caleb, and Will), Christopher Swanson (Dani and children Gus and Rosie), Melissa Graham (Kyle and children Max, Abbey, and Lucy), and Hunter Rounsborg. Memorials for Hal may be designated to UNMC Foundation. Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.