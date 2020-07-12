Rounsborg, Harold W. "Hal", M.D. Dr. Harold "Hal" Rounsborg, MD of Omaha passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born in Alliance, NE on October 11, 1938 and raised and educated in Garden County. He completed his Undergraduate Degree at the University of NE in Lincoln in 1959. He received his Doctor of Medicine Degree at the University of NE Medical Center in 1963, and Interned at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. He began his practice in 1964 in Oshkosh, NE for almost 20 years with his partner and Uncle, Burrell Albee. He returned to Omaha to practice at Immanuel Hospital until he retired. He was an accomplished pilot and loved to hunt and fish with his children. He proudly served as a Major in the US Army Reserve Corp and was Honorably Discharged in 1974. He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Florence (Campbell) Rounsborg; brother Gerald Rounsborg M.D.; and nephews, Steven Shumway and Richard Rounsborg. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Shumway) Rounsborg; children: Terry Rounsborg M.D., Sherri (Koeppen) Rounsborg, Shari Rounsborg (Terry), Dale Terry, Curtis Rounsborg, and Karen (Pick) Rounsborg; grandchildren include: Brandon Rounsborg, Shawn Rounsborg (Juli and children Ethan, Tanner and Adelynn), Miranda Fricke (Dan and children, Ben, Caleb, and Will), Christopher Swanson (Dani and children Gus and Rosie), Melissa Graham (Kyle and children Max, Abbey, and Lucy), and Hunter Rounsborg. Memorials for Hal may be designated to UNMC Foundation. Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Rounsborg, M.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.