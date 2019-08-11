Rothholz, Susan Nassauer

Rothholz, Susan Nassauer January 14, 1939 - August 9, 2019 Aged 80. Died peacefully on August 9, 2019. Susan, preceded in death by Philip Rothholz, survived by her children, Larry Budwig, Michael Budwig and Avvy Marr, and Wendy Budwig; and her grandchildren, Brianne Marr, Walker Budwig-Scannell, Cecelia Budwig-Scannell, Hannah Budwig, Sophie Budwig, Aleia Budwig, Maya Budwig, and Emily Budwig; and her cat, Skittles. Susan was an avid traveler, had a passion for women's rights, and supported countless art and music endeavors through Board activity and volunteering. FUNERAL will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at 10am at Congregation of Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive in Omaha. The family requests, instead of flowers, contributions to the Omaha Conservatory of Music, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, or Temple Israel.

