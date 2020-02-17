Rothenberg, Henry Steven "Steve" January 5, 1958 - February 15, 2020 Steve is survived by his wife Bunny; and his three children, Alexis, Ian (Katie), and Max (fiancee Samantha). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Buffett Cancer Center. Steve had an amazingly positive spirit and was loved by all who knew him.

