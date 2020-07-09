Roth, Charles H. "Charlie"

Roth, Charles H. "Charlie" June 14, 1964 - June 21, 2020 Charles H. "Charlie" Roth, age 56 of Council Bluffs, IA, passed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the University Of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Charlie was born June 14, 1964 in Minneapolis, MN; he was the son of Herman and Marilyn (Hauger) Roth. Charlie grew up in Crystal, MN and was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 12. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School. On October 4, 1987, Charlie married Laura J. Loof in Conifer, CO. Charlie served in the police reserve in Brooklyn Park. MN, He worked for Kentucky Fried Chicken, Boston Scientific, KIDA The Moose Radio Station, Hy-Vee Stores and Nebraska Medical Center. Charlie enjoyed newspaper photography, Ham Radio and Storm Chasing. Survivors include his wife, Laura of Council Bluffs, IA; his brother, William "Willie" Roth of Buffalo, MN; niece, Bailey, and nephew Ben; his in-laws: Albert and Beverly Loof of Jefferson, SD and Steven and June Miller of Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Brian (Jennifer) Loof of Duluth, MN and their children: Kiya and Barrett; sister-in-law, AnnMarie (L'dean) Kregel of Champagne, IL and their children: Stephanie, Chelsea, and Kristie; and a great-niece, Hayden. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Albert "Bert" Loof III. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Holstein Cemetery in Holstein, IA. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com. MEYER BROTHERS COLONIAL CHAPEL 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104 | 712-255-0131

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Roth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.