Roth, Bonnie Lou (Crosby) March 8, 1940 - December 19, 2019 Bonnie Lou (Crosby) Roth, age 79, of Centerton, AR, passed away on December 19th, 2019, at Apple Creek Care Center. She was born on a farm in Spalding, NE, on March 8, 1940. She attended elementary school in a rural country school near Akron, NE, and high school in Spalding, NE. After graduation, she joined some of her sisters in Omaha where she met her husband Jim Roth at Western Electric. They married on October 8th, 1960 and shared 33 years of marriage until Jim passed away on December 14, 1993. They made their home in Omaha, Millard, and Yutan, NE. Later Bonnie also lived in Bentonville, AR, near her daughter for several years before moving back north to Columbus, NE. She happily devoted her life to her family. When her kids were growing up she led a Brownie troop one year and later helped to coach a volleyball team at St. Joan of Arc school. After moving to the Yutan farm, she spent long days working the farm including driving the combine to help David with harvesting. She also worked part time at Metro Tech Community College's key punch lab and Omaha Steaks. When she wasn't busy, she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren, since she was always young at heart and occasionally dressed up in comical outfits for Halloween. She also enjoyed coffee, jokes, playing cards, making ceramics, crocheting, collecting dolls, electronic solitaire, bingo, Keno, travelling on vacations, working in the garden, dancing to country music, reading, making jewelry, decorating her home, and caring for her pet dog. She always had a big heart, enjoyed meeting and visiting with new people, rooted for the underdog in any competition, and was humble and modest in her day to day life. Bonnie is survived by her children, Kim (Paul) Kendrick of Rogers, AR: David Roth of Columbus, NE; and Dan (Barb) Roth of West Jefferson, NC; grandchildren: Jacob and Julianne Kendrick, Chase (Chelsea) Roth, Kyle Roth, Allie (Josh) Gregerson, Jordan Roth, Nolan Roth; great-grandchildren, Sydney Jo and Shayla Roth. Bonnie was the fourth of nine children born to Floyd and Wilma Crosby. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Barbara Sachtjen, Rosie Glaser, Shirley Fields; and infant twins: sister Betty Crosby and brother Bobby Crosby; brother-in-laws: Charles Hall, Alfred Glaser, Milton Fields, Edward Roth, Ralph Foged, William Roth, Ed Beck, Hank Lorenz; sister-in-law, Adele Roth; and nephew Kevin Glesinger. She is survived by sisters: Marge Hall, Carmen Fontenelle, and Veronica Peterson; sister and brother-in-laws: Tom Peterson, George Sachtjen, Mary Roth, Dorothy Foged, Lois Beck, Marge Lorenz, Bob and Barb Roth, Donna and Tom Glesinger; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Apple Creek Care Center for their hard work, support, love and their respect. FUNERAL: 11am Monday, Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. VISITATION: 5-7pm Sunday. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Wahoo, NE | 402-443-3128 | prussnabity.com
