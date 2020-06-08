Rotella, Helen M. September 10, 1930 - June 2, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 8th, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum II. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and the Rose Blumkin Home. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, visit: www.stroberts.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.