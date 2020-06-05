Rotella, Helen M.

Rotella, Helen M. September 10, 1930 - June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Louis J. Rotella, Sr.; parents, Nancy and Joseph Anzalone; and granddaughter, Christina Helena Rotella. Survived by son, Louis J. Rotella, Jr. (Kathi); daughter, Maria C. Jacobsen (Dean); grandchildren: Louis Rotella III (Jill), Dr. Joseph Rotella, John Rotella (Sarah), Laura Hensley (Dave), Dean Jacobsen Jr., Helena Anderson (John Michael); 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Anzalone; nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, June 7th from 3pm to 5pm, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 8th, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum II. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and the Rose Blumkin Home. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

