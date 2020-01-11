Rost, Evelyn Marie (Martin) June 16, 1949 - December 1, 2019 Evelyn Marie (Martin) Rost died peacefully in Plattsmouth, NE on December 1, 2019 at the age of 70. Evelyn is survived by her children, Lesley Frank (Don), Lisa Mines (Thomas), P. Jeff Dee, Jacob Rost, and E. Aundra Rost of Bellevue. She has 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Evelyn was born on June 16, 1949 in Foosland, IL. She attended Fisher High School, worked as a civilian at various AFB, and served in the Nebraska ANG. She moved to NE in 1979. A MEMORIAL is scheduled for January 27, at 2:30pm at Mount Vernon Gardens, Omaha, with a Reception to follow at the LDS Church in Plattsmouth, NE. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Evelyn's life.

