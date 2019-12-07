Rosso, Margaret Marie "Peggy" December 25, 1953 - December 5, 2019 Margaret "Peggy" Rosso was born December 25, 1953. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Edie Rosso. Survived by brothers, Mike Rosso (Luanne) and Pat Rosso; sister Laura Clark (Greg); nephews, Tony and Nick Rosso and Brian Childers; and many cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 8th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. PRAYER SERVICE: Monday, December 9th, 11:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Serene Care Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

