Ross, Raymond R. "Kent" | MSgt USAF (Ret) April 29, 1940 - August 27, 2019 Age 79. Preceded in death by wife, Gertrude; parents, Raymond and Viola; sisters, Carole Pittman and Jill McFerren. Survived by wife, Janet; children: Brian Ross, Craig Ross, Barbara Duke, Jerry Stokes (Claudia) and Samantha Young; grandchildren: Amber Gillmore (Jeremy); Courtney and Bryson Young; Ashley, Austin and Levi Stokes; sister, Nina Hess (Greg). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 30, at 2pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

