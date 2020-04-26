Rosman, Florence I. June 4, 1918 - April 19, 2020 Florence Isabelle Rosman (previously Florence Applegate), departed this life on April 19, 2020, at the age of 101. Florence was beloved by all who knew her due to her warm and friendly nature and her true compassion for others. A devout Christian, Florence outwardly demonstrated her faith in all of her personal relationships with love, friendship, and kindness. Her presence will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know her. Florence was born on June 4, 1918, in Oak Park, IL as part of the McKinlay/Law family. After meeting and marrying William Applegate and moving to Aberdeen, SD she and her husband had two children, Bonnie Jean and William Jr. The family then moved to Omaha, which became Florence's home for the next 50+ years. A devoted wife and mother, Florence helped to put her children through college as a secretary at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where she worked until her retirement. Florence and her husband were avid Bridge players and had a close set of friends who would socialize on a regular basis to compete at cards and just have fun. Once she became a grandmother, Florence did everything she could to fill the role of "Granny" and spoil Shelli, Katie, and Stacey with her love. Unfortunately, Florence was not spared of sorrow, as she lost daughter Bonnie to a car accident when granddaughter Katie was only 3 years old. This tragedy not only tested Florence's faith, but brought her sorrow for years to come. However, Florence's faith and strength held on through this, as well as her mother's passing and her husband's battle with Alzheimer's disease. Several years after her first husband's passing, she once again found love and was fortunate enough to spend eight wonderful years in a relationship with Norman Rosman, prior to his passing. In her early 90s, Florence recognized her limitations and moved to Virginia to be close to her son. Despite the slow decline in her final years, Florence maintained the same love and kindness for all around her and was well known for her constant smile and loving gestures. Florence is survived by son, William Applegate and wife Tracey; step-daughter, Debra Rosman-Webber and husband Larry; step-son Ronald Rosman; granddaughters Shelli Applegate, Katie Babcock, and Stacey Spaulding; and step-granddaughters, Alicia Webber and Christa Webber. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Tuesday, April 28, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to All Saints Episcopal Church in Omaha. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com
