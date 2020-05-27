Rosin, Erick Erick was born in Elgin, ND to his parents, Andrew and Lydia Rosin. He graduated from Elgin High School and Bismarck Junior College. Erick is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Frances (Opp) Rosin; brothers, Harold Rosin, Roland Rosin; sister, Alma Martel; son, Ric Opp; and grandson, Ricky Nickels. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Phyllis (Scriven) Rosin; his children, Eric Rosin (Helen), Denice Swanson (Chris, deceased), Barbara Nickels (Rick), Jeffrey Rosin (Maria), Kimberly Rosin; daughter-in-law, Sue Opp (Ric, deceased); 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Erick was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked for more than 30 years for the United States Postal Service. Erick was a devoted husband and family man who enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and traveling. He will be greatly missed. A private family service will be held, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to 3ABN - Three Angels Broadcasting Network. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

