Rosenbrook, William Jr. William Rosenbrook Jr., 81, died at home on November 24, in Lincoln, CA surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Jeannette, son Warren of Merriam, KS, son Edward of Roseville, CA, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Others surviving include a niece and two nephews. He was born on March 28, 1938 to William Sr. and Dorothy Rosenbrook, long-time residents of Omaha. He received his PhD in chemistry from Montana State College in Bozeman in 1964. After completing post-doctoral study at the University of California, Berkeley, he worked as a research chemist for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL for 32 years. He is listed in the "American Men and Women of Science" directory. After retiring he and his wife moved from their home of 30 years in Libertyville, IL to Lincoln, CA to be near their younger son and family.

