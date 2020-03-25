Rosenbohm, Marion E.

Rosenbohm, Marion E. December 20, 1931 - March 23, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Elaine Marie Rosenbohm; parents, Albert and Mary Rosenbohm; brothers: Darrell, Herman, Wayne, Donald and Richard Dean; and sisters, Marjory Marlatt and Marie Saalfeld. Survived by children: Cheryl Leonard (Jammie), Cindy Goodman (Kevin) and Steve Rosenbohm (Vanessa, deceased); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Albert Paul Rosenbohm (Janet). VISITATION: Thursday, March 26th from 1pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel. FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. MEMORIAL SERVICES to be announced. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Rosenbohm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.