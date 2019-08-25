Rosenbohm, Elaine M. August 21, 1934 - August 22, 2019 Survived by husband, Marion E. Rosenbohm; daughters, Cheryl Leonard (Jammie) and Cindy Goodman (Kevin); son, Steve Rosenbohm (Vanessa, deceased); sister, Katie Wood (Dean, Sr.); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Wednesday, August 28th at 10:30am, Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 "Q" St. Graveside Service: Wednesday, 2pm, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.