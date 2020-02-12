Rosenbaugh, Karen K. August 8, 1951 - February 10, 2020 Preceded in death by father, John Baratta; brother, Mike Baratta. Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Max Rosenbaugh Jr.; mother, Helen Baratta; daughters, Aimee (Andrew) Bruckner, Alissa (Ron) Shaneyfelt, Alison (John) Ramsey, Amanda (Matt) Foster; 8 grandchildren; brother, Tom Baratta; numerous relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, February 15 at 11 am at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

