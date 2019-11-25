Roseberry, Ryan D. May 27, 1975 - November 24, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. VISITATION: Saturday 9-10am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church. Memorials to the Roseberry children education fund. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

