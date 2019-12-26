Rose, Jessica Lynn April 26, 1992 - December 21, 2019 Age 27. Jessica was born to Doug and Carrie Eddy in Omaha, NE. Jessica is preceded in death by her son, Oliver; and grandmother, Carolyn. She leaves behind her loving husband, Nick of six years; three beautiful daughters, Isabella, Triniti, Arianna; grandparents (maternal) Paul and Kathie Kaczmarek; sister, Savannah (John Rajca) Eddy; niece, Myla Rajca; in-laws, Tammy Rose, Rick Froehlich; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Ashley) Rose and son, Maverick Rose, Mara Martinez, and son Cameran Martinez, Jessie (Jabari Hunt) Rose, and daughter, Junie Rose-Hunt. VISITATION: Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Saturday, December 28, 2019 11am, both at Braman Mortuary 72nd St Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
