Rosberg, Ronald Lee "Ronnie" October 9, 1963 - February 16, 2020 Age 56, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Sharon; brother, Scott. Survived by sisters, Lisa (Patrick) Mason, Susie (Tom) McDonald; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 6-8pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF RONNIE'S LIFE: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11am, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Rosberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.