Rosa, Tina Marie (Gallagher) Died on October 25, 2019 in Omaha. Born on January 17, 1963 in San Diego, CA. Beloved mother of 4 children, daughter, sister, and partner to Doug McCowen. CELEBRATION of Life and Final Respects to be at Old Chicago Restaurant, 78th & Cass on Wednesday, October 30, at 6pm. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com

