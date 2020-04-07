Ronnfeldt, Allan L. July 3, 1938 - April 5, 2020 Allan L. Ronnfeldt, age 81, passed away April 5, 2020. He was born in Shelby, IA, on July 3, 1938 to the late William and Clara (Woltmann) Ronnfeldt. Allan graduated from Hancock, Iowa School and retired from the Iowa Department of Transportation after 42 years. He served in the United States Army Reserves and was an auctioneer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell and Melvin Ronnfeldt. Allan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice Ronnfeldt; children, Tracy Sweeney and Troy Ronnfeldt; granddaughter, Emily Guptill (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Dayton and Hailey; brother, Harold Ronnfeldt (Janiece); special friends, Pallav and Dola Deka and their children, Shrutee and Shreya; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. OPEN VIEWING on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 9am-5pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held in the Bellevue, Nebraska Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Amelia Place in Council Bluffs or the Mayo Clinic's Brain Cancer Department. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

