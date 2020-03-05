Rongisch, Steven K. July 29, 1953 - March 3, 2020 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Lois; brother, Timothy. Survived by sons, Andrew (Amy), Brian (Nina); grandchildren, Lauren, Ava, Anthony; brothers, Robert (Marvina), Thomas (Lois), William (Karen); many family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service 6:30pm, at St. Patrick Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 6, 2020, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

