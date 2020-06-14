Romero, Anthony G. "Tony" February 7, 1963 - June 10, 2020 Age 57. Survived by daughters, Elisha and Laura Hammers; son, Anthony Romero Lopez; mother, Sandra Hammers; sister, Christi Hendrix; grandchildren, other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF TONY'S LIFE: Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2pm, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Tony's memory at a later date. To live stream the service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

