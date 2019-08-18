Romanin, Thomas P. Thomas P. Romanin, of Lenexa, KS, died August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Julia Marcuzzo Romanin; three children; and six grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: September 28, 3-5pm, at the Thompson Barn in Lenexa, KS. Visit https://Heartlandcremation.com/obituary for more information.

