Roman, Caleb Thomas

Roman, Caleb Thomas December 11, 2009 - September 15, 2019 Age 9. Preceded in death by his uncle, Jason Michael Davis; maternal grandmother, Teresa Jean Davis; paternal grandfather, Cecilio S. Roman; and paternal grandmother, Flora C. Roman. Survived by his parents, Cecil and Jamie Roman; siblings: Cadence C., Cera J., Julio C., Jonathan T. and twin bother Jacob T. Roman; maternal grandfather, Joseph Charles DeLoa; and many loving relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, September 19th, 4-6pm, followed by Prayer Service at 6pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Funeral Service at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.