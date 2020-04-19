Rollins, Sheila Marie

Rollins, Sheila Marie June 6, 1945 - April 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Leo and Grace Dickson. Survived by husband, Lynn; children, Stephanie Rollins (Jason Clark), and Robert Rollins; and siblings, Steven Dickson, and Linda Thomas. Sheila proudly served her country as a Captain in the USAF. She then worked as a contract administrator for the Department of Defense in Wichita, KS and also at the 55th Contracting Squadron at Offutt AFB before retirement. A Private Family Visitation and Burial in Omaha National Cemetery will be held. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Open Door Mission. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue,NE 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

