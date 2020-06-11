Rollerson, Susan K.

Rollerson, Susan K. Age 58 - June 2, 2020 VIEWING: 6-8pm Friday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, Fellowship Christian Center, 3211 Pinkney. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Rollerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.