Roll, Keith W. Age 101 Keith died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk. Keith is survived by his two daughters, Sylvia (Keith) Winter of Wahoo, and Regina Klitzke of Norfolk; five grandchildren: Jan (Ron) Lehms, Vikki (Dave) Distler, Amy Mrsny (Jeff Pelz), Kamille (Scott) Alm, Ken (Melody) Klitzke; and 8 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Celebration of life for Keith will take place at a later date with military honors. Stonacek Funeral Chapel 1200 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701 | (402) 371-7676

