Rolfs, Marcia Mae May 10, 1937 - January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Henry Charles Bevelheimer and Mildred Marcella Matz; sister, Shirley Lynn; brother, Donald Bevelheimer. Survived by husband, Delmar; children, Cynthia (Jim) Kasten, James Rolfs, Candace Lee and Timothy(JoDell) Rolfs; sisters, Jacqueline Lang and Norma (Lowell) Houchin; grandchildren, Laura (Matt) Sanchez, Brandon (Larissa) Rolfs, Jaime Rolfs, Nathan Mosel, Zachary Mosel, Malcolm Lee, Alexandra Lee, Dr's. Taylor (Jamison) Moore, Shanna Rolfs, Timothy (TJ) Rolfs; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorials may be directed to Omaha Symphonic Chorus. VISITATION: Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 3-8pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N 204th St, Elkhorn, NE 68022. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, 1pm, at Bethany Lutheran Church. Private interment: Friday at Omaha National Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Rolfs, Marcia Mae
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
3:00PM-8:00PM
3:00PM-8:00PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
4200 N. 204th St
Elkhorn, NE 68022
4200 N. 204th St
Elkhorn, NE 68022
Jan 10
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 10, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
4200 N. 204th St
Elkhorn, NE 68022
4200 N. 204th St
Elkhorn, NE 68022
