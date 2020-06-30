Rokahr, Beulah Mae Age 91 of Randolph died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Colonial Manor of Randolph. Survivors are a son, Everett "Fritz" Rokahr of Omaha, NE; and a daughter, Linda Wells of Norfolk, NE; four grandchildren, Kori Rokahr, Shane Rokahr and wife Makayla, all of Omaha; Amy Wells and husband Russ of Sugar Grove, IL, Eric Wells and wife Jami of El Paso, TX; four great-grand daughters, and two great-grand sons, three nieces, two nephews and sister-in-law all of California. FUNERAL SERVICES: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Osmond, NE, Thursday, July 2, 2020, 10:30am. Interment: Randolph Cemetery Randolph, NE. RESTRICTED PUBLIC VISITATION: 57pm, Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home, 111 East Broadway Street, Randolph, Nebraska; LIVE WEBCAST of funeral at our website www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME 111 E. Broadway, Randolph NE 68771 | (402) 337-0711

