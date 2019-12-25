Rohrberg, Wilma

Rohrberg, Wilma Age 94 Wilma Rohrberg, of La Vista, NE, passed away on December 18, 2019 at the Granville Villa in La Vista. Wilma Lydia Rohrberg, the eighth of ten children of Gustave "Gus" and Ella (Franke) Rohrberg, was born on January 11, 1925 in Glenwood, IA. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, IA, on January 15, 1925 and confirmed on April 6, 1941. Wilma attended Letal Country School near her home. Wilma lived and worked on the farm until 1970, when her mother moved to the care center. She worked in the dietary department at Hillside Manor in Glenwood until her retirement in 1984. In 2000 she moved to Glen Haven and in 2004 she moved to Granville Villa in La Vista. Wilma enjoyed visiting with the family and friends, playing cards, especially "rummy" and sewing. She especially loved being around her siblings and family. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elnora (Ed) Hoffman, Beulah (Pete) Jacobsen, and Darlene (Alvin) Arp; and brothers, Emery Rohrberg, Elvin (Fern) Rohrberg, Levon (Irlene) Rohrberg, Myron (Alice) Rohrberg, Virgil Rohrberg, and Harlan Rohrberg. Wilma is survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie (the late Harlan) Rohrberg of Omaha, NE; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of many special friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with burial to follow at the Mineola Cemetery. VISITATION will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 9am at the funeral home. Memorial fund has been established. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

