Rohlfs, Leland A. December 23, 1941 - October 19, 2019 Gretna, NE. Survived by wife Diane; daughters, Diane Rapp, and Deb (Kevin) Garrison; mother of his children, Dixie Rohlfs; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother Delwin Rohlfs. VISITATION: 1 hour prior to Service, with SERVICE at 11:30am Monday, Ocotober 21, at Roeder Mortuary, Gretna Chapel (11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE). INTERMENT: Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hooper, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.