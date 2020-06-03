Rohde, Robert J.

Rohde, Robert J. June 5, 1932 - May 29, 2020 Robert died peacefully in his sleep. Robert was a member of Morning Star Lutheran Church in Omaha and a long-term resident of Lakeside Village. Robert graduated from Emerson High School and the University of Nebraska with a degree in Civil Engineering. The majority of his professional career was spent as a partner in Dana Larson Roubal and Associates in Omaha. Robert was active in the Nebraska Board of Engineering and Architecture, the Society of American Military Engineers; as well as, the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (Distinguished Service Award in 2002). Robert was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Sue Carol (Petersen) Rohde, who died of early onset Alzheimer's; his sister, Dorothy Andersen; and his parents, Theodore and Frieda Rohde. He is survived by sons, John Robert and Joel Richard; daughters-in-law, Suzanne and January, respectively; and four grandchildren: John Aiden, Charles Asher, Elizabeth Aubrey and Jackson Robert Rohde. As well as his beloved sister, Marjorie (Rohde) Wyatt; and brother, Theodore "Bud" Rohde. No formal services are planned. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, 11711 Arbor Street Suite 110 Omaha, NE 68144 in honor of Robert and Sue Carol Rohde would be welcomed by the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

