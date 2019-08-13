Roggentine, Robert Dean Sr. SMSgt USAF(Ret) April 23, 1932 - August 11, 2019 Age 87. Preceded in death by his wife Audrey. Survived by his children, Jeannine McCormick (Mike), Pamela Pettis (Shawn), Susan Roggentine, and Robert Roggentine, Jr.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great granddaughters; and his sisters, Virjeanne Schminke and Candy Reick. Private Graveside Service, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Celebration of Life at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

