Rogert, Donald W. May 16, 1927 - November 24, 2019 Beloved husband of the late Lois Rogert, father of the late Rodney Rogert, son of the late Polly (Rudy) Rogert and Alec Kerns. The world has lost a sterling example of the greatest generation. Born in Seneca, NE of humble means, Don never let that define him. Married at 17 to the love of his life, Lois, Don was a truly amazing man. Don lived his life the only way he knew how, full speed, flat out and above all, on his own terms. He was a proud veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific theater. Don went on to build a successful sand and gravel business. He was a builder and land developer. Don raced cars on the local race circuit. He sang and played guitar in his country band, The Desperados. He was a keen outdoorsman, loved to fish at his camp in Canada and hunt. Don was a man of great intelligence, keen wit, raucous and often ribald humor, and generosity of spirit. He possessed that rare ability to walk into a room of 50 strangers and walk out with 50 new friends. In his older years, Don was the teller of stories and jokes, the giver of advice and assistance and always, always had a deal (or 3) going. Don was the sage businessman that taught many a young person that they were not just dealing with an old guy in a wheel chair and definitely not the smartest person in the room. Most of all, Don was proud to be a husband, a dad, grandpa and great-grandpa and loved being surrounded by his family. We are all grateful beyond measure for the years we were blessed with him. Don is survived by his children, Mike (Carol) Rogert, Lori (Mike) Dyas and Lisa (Greg) Kibbie; his grandchildren, Sandy, Dan, Susan, Shane, Casey, Mick, Melissa, Travis, Kyle, and Carlee, his great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Cabela, Rita Burnett, Virginia Helms and his brother Jim Kerns; nieces and nephews, and his many, many friends. We invite you to come and celebrate the life of this legendary man at: VISITATION: Sunday, 12noon-7pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 3-7pm. Masonic Service: Sunday at 7pm. FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery, with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Make-A-Wish or the Valley American Legion. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
