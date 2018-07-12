Rogers, Paul R Jun 22, 1949 - Jul 10, 2018 Preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Rex Rogers; brother, James Rogers. Paul is survived by his daughters, Samantha and Sabrina Rogers; brother, Steve Rogers. A member of the Husker's 1970 National Championship Team, Paul was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1998. Private Family Service Planned. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

