Rogers, June E. August 19, 1939 - January 7, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter Shelly Sweeney; siblings Ival McWilliams, Dallas McWilliams, Earl McWilliams, Ruth Hagan, Jim McWilliams, Lena Tolliver, Art McWilliams, and Pat McWilliams. Survived by children Scott Rogers and Tammy Rogers; grandchildren Candace Hansen, Dennis Rogers, Alyssa Rogers, Molly Rogers; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lucy Zeschmann; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, January 12, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 13, at 11am. Both services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

