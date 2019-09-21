Rogers, Geraldine M. (Hughes) October 3, 1923 - September 18, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Corwin D. Rogers; son, Jim Rogers. Survived by children, Bill (Judy), Kathleen Batko (Frank), Jean Lund (Tom), Mary Krobert (Ken), Dennis (Tami), Patrick (Julie), John (Chris); 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Batko and Gloria Meier; brother, Charles Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, September 23rd, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel with 7pm WAKE SERVICE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 24th, 10:30am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

