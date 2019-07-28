Rogers, Betty A.

Rogers, Betty A. February 10, 1929 - July 14, 2019 90 years, of Oakland, Nebraska. Betty is survived by her son, Chuck (Linda) Rogers; her daughters, Kathleen (Randy) Wolfe, Deanna (Greg) Ray. MEMORIAL SERVICE: August 3, 2019, 10:30am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. NO VISITATION. BURIAL AT A LATER DATE: Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, NE. MEMORIALS: Donor's Choice PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE | (402) 685-5673 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

