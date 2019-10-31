Roeder, Diana L. December 28, 1952 - October 28, 2019 Omaha - Preceded by son Danny Howard Falley. Survived by husband Donald; sister Linda (Brad) Crandall. No services scheduled. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

