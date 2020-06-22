Rodriques, Janet Age 68 - June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joe; father, Alfred; and sister, Praxedes. Survived by mother, Gloria; children, Jason, Julie, and Jessica; 9 grandchildren; 7 sisters; 2 brothers; and many additional family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 23, 4-6pm, with a CELEBRATION of LIFE and MILITARY HONORS to follow at the Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Janet Rodriques, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 23
Visitation
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 23
Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
6:00PM
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.