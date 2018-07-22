Rodriguez, Nick Aug 3, 1942 - Jul 19, 2018 Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Retired after 21 years in the Air Force and 20 years of Federal Government Service at Offutt AFB. Preceded in death by parents, Dionisio and Anamaria Rodriguez. Survived by wife Ruth; children, Eliza (Bruce) Peoples, and Nick (Rebecca) Rodriguez; grandchildren: Bruce Peoples II, Jayden and Tehya Peoples, and Gabrielle and Jocelyn Rodriquez; sisters, Sandy Molina and Judith Cruz; 3 nieces; and 1 nephew. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 26, at 11am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. VISITATION: Wednesday 6-8pm, also at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

