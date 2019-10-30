Rodriguez, Eva

Rodriguez, Eva June 12, 1924 - October 27, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Rudy Rodriguez; sons, Anthony and Artie Rodriguez; grandson, Anthony Rodriguez Jr. Survived by children, Greg (Linda) Rodriguez, Teresa Rodriguez and Dee (Valerie Haynes) Ramm; daughter-in-law, Sharon Rodriguez; many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends. Many thanks to all the staff at Serene Care they have been angels. A special thanks to Eva's neighbor, friend and caregiver of many years, Obdulia Olvera. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in honor of Eva Rodriguez to the Alzheimers Association. VISITATION Friday, Novemeber 1 from 5-8pm with Rosary 7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL MASS Saturday, 10am at St. Frances Cabrini, 1248 S. 10th St. INTERMENT Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

