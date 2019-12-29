Rodriguez, Diane J. February 3, 1940 - December 25, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Angela. Survived by sister, Sharon Morrissey; brother, John Paul Johnson (Suzanne); children, Nichole Allner, Janel McCan (Matthew) and Erick Rodriguez (Jin); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL OPENING: Sunday, December 29th at 12 noon followed by VISITATION until 2pm, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.