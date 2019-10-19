Rodriguez, Anthony (Tony) Randall Jr. August 14, 1969 - October 14, 2019 Anthony Randall Rodriguez Jr., age 50, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Monday October 14, 2019. Anthony was born August 14, 1969 to Anthony and Lupe Rodriguez. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 25 years, Kim Rodriguez. Tony is survived by his children, Austin (Cynthia), Olivia, Atiana; two grandchildren, Giselle, Gabriel; sister, Teresa Rodriguez; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5-7pm, with a Rosary 6:30pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10am Monday, October 21, 2019, Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.