Rodgers, Cheryl Age 51 - July 7, 2018 Survived by husband, Eric; parents, Daryl and Twila Rodgers; sisters, Sheila (Chris) Roberts, Joleen (John) Jourdan; nephews, niece, other family and friends. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 10am, with family receiving friends after 9:30am, all at St. Gerald's Catholic Church, 96th & Q St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a condolence, or for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

