Rodenburg, Imogene A. October 2, 1928 - June 21, 2020 Of Minden, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 11am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Minden, Iowa Cemetery. VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Minden United Church of Christ. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

